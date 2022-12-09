Evmos (EVMOS) Price Hits $0.47 on Exchanges

Evmos (EVMOS) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. One Evmos coin can currently be purchased for $0.47 or 0.00002729 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Evmos has a total market cap of $140.24 million and $1.04 million worth of Evmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Evmos has traded down 23.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About Evmos

Evmos launched on September 30th, 2020. Evmos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 299,864,437 coins. Evmos’ official Twitter account is @evmosorg and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Evmos is evmos.org.

Buying and Selling Evmos

According to CryptoCompare, “Evmos is bringing the world of Ethereum-based applications and assets to the interoperable networks of the Cosmos ecosystem, all while aligning developer and user incentives.”

