Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $19.42-$19.42 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.92. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.48 billion-$1.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

Fair Isaac Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of FICO stock traded down $5.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $619.49. The company had a trading volume of 5,629 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,429. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $501.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $459.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.01 and a beta of 1.28. Fair Isaac has a 52 week low of $340.48 and a 52 week high of $637.69.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $3.56. The company had revenue of $348.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $355.10 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 27.12% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. On average, research analysts predict that Fair Isaac will post 16.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Insider Activity

FICO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com lowered Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $541.00 to $614.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Fair Isaac from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the stock from $546.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $622.80.

In other news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total value of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fair Isaac

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 24.5% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 589 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Fair Isaac by 11.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,327 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 41.9% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 921 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $380,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC raised its holdings in Fair Isaac by 62.3% in the third quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 899 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Fair Isaac in the third quarter worth $23,793,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.95% of the company’s stock.

About Fair Isaac

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

