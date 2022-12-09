Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Up 6.3 %

Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.13 million and a PE ratio of -21.64. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile

Ferro-Alloy Resources Limited engages in mining, processing, and selling vanadium and related by-products in the Republic of Kazakhstan. The company explores for uranium, molybdenum, aluminum, rare earth metals, potassium, and carbon deposits. It primarily holds an interest in the Balasausqandiq deposit located in southern Kazakhstan.

