Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Ferro-Alloy Resources (LON:FAR – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “house stock” rating reissued by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Trading Up 6.3 %
Shares of Ferro-Alloy Resources stock opened at GBX 15.15 ($0.18) on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 11.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 13.76. The stock has a market capitalization of £68.13 million and a PE ratio of -21.64. Ferro-Alloy Resources has a 1-year low of GBX 10.30 ($0.13) and a 1-year high of GBX 35.38 ($0.43). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.22, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.45.
Ferro-Alloy Resources Company Profile
