Fetch.ai (FET) Market Cap Hits $87.62 Million

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 29.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. During the last week, Fetch.ai has traded up 84.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Fetch.ai coin can now be bought for about $0.12 or 0.00000687 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Fetch.ai has a total market cap of $87.62 million and $238.13 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00078214 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.66 or 0.00056466 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000372 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001315 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00009856 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00025439 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001527 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000281 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000257 BTC.

About Fetch.ai

Fetch.ai (CRYPTO:FET) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Fetch.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Fetch.ai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

