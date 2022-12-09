Fetch.ai Trading Up 70.6% Over Last 7 Days (FET)

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 24.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 9th. Fetch.ai has a market capitalization of $81.27 million and $238.05 million worth of Fetch.ai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Fetch.ai coin can now be purchased for $0.11 or 0.00000631 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fetch.ai has traded 70.6% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.59 or 0.00078711 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.84 or 0.00057019 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000373 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001304 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00010014 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.42 or 0.00025615 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000256 BTC.

FET uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2018. Fetch.ai’s total supply is 1,151,441,226 coins and its circulating supply is 746,113,681 coins. Fetch.ai’s official message board is medium.com/fetch-ai. The Reddit community for Fetch.ai is https://reddit.com/r/fetchai_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fetch.ai’s official website is fetch-ai.network. Fetch.ai’s official Twitter account is @fetch_ai.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fetch.ai is delivering AI to the crypto economy. Autonomous Economic Agents, powered by artificial intelligence, can provide automation to decentralised finance that can serve the needs of a single user or aggregate millions of data points for on-chain oracles. These agent-based systems provide greater flexibility, speed and crypto-economic security than existing oracle networks and represent the future of decentralized finance. This technology enables creation of personalised oracles that maintain user’s DeFi positions using decentralized and non-custodial protocols to increase the security and convenience of crypto asset management. The Fetch.ai network is an interchain protocol, based on the Cosmos-SDK, and uses a high-performance WASM-based smart contract language (Cosmwasm) to allow advanced cryptography and machine learning logic to be implemented on chain. This also allows the Fetch.ai network to serve as a layer-2 network for Ethereum and as an interchain bridge to the rest of the blockchain world.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fetch.ai directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fetch.ai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fetch.ai using one of the exchanges listed above.

