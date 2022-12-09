FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.71. FibroGen shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1 shares.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

FibroGen Trading Down 3.0 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen

About FibroGen

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in FibroGen by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,395,883 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,799,000 after buying an additional 1,094,403 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of FibroGen during the third quarter worth about $9,887,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in FibroGen by 333.0% during the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 972,901 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,274,000 after purchasing an additional 748,230 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in FibroGen in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,609,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in FibroGen by 594.1% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 687,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,269,000 after purchasing an additional 588,800 shares in the last quarter. 74.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.

