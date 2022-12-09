FibroGen (NASDAQ:FGEN) Shares Gap Down to $15.05

FibroGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN – Get Rating) shares gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.05, but opened at $14.71. FibroGen shares last traded at $14.71, with a volume of 1 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of research analysts have weighed in on FGEN shares. Cowen increased their target price on FibroGen to $14.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FibroGen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
FibroGen Trading Down 3.0 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.13.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FibroGen
About FibroGen
FibroGen, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutics to treat serious unmet medical needs. The company is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases, which has completed Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease in the United States, Europe, China, and Japan; and in Phase II/III development in China for anemia associated with myelodysplastic syndromes.
