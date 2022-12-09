Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) Given Equal Weight Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their equal weight rating on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a $37.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $37.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $39.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp from $50.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Fifth Third Bancorp to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp Stock Performance

NASDAQ FITB opened at $32.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $22.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $34.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.93. Fifth Third Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $30.92 and a fifty-two week high of $50.64.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.98 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 27.47% and a return on equity of 13.98%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th were issued a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Timothy Spence acquired 7,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 224,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,246,424.93. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Timothy Spence bought 7,763 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 21st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $32.29 per share, with a total value of $250,667.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 224,417 shares in the company, valued at $7,246,424.93. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert P. Shaffer sold 10,209 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.76, for a total value of $365,073.84. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 69,534 shares in the company, valued at $2,486,535.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fifth Third Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the second quarter worth about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 1,002.4% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 324.1% during the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 226.0% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. 81.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fifth Third is a bank that's as long on innovation as it is on history. Since 1858, we've been helping individuals, families, businesses and communities grow through smart financial services that improve lives. Our list of firsts is extensive, and it's one that continues to expand as we explore the intersection of tech-driven innovation, dedicated people, and focused community impact.

See Also

