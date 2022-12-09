Financial Comparison: Talkspace (TALK) vs. The Competition

Talkspace (OTCMKTS:TALK – Get Rating) is one of 33 public companies in the “Health services” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Talkspace to related businesses based on the strength of its dividends, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Talkspace and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get Talkspace alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Talkspace 0 1 0 0 2.00 Talkspace Competitors 7 131 277 0 2.65

Talkspace currently has a consensus target price of $1.00, suggesting a potential upside of 37.31%. As a group, “Health services” companies have a potential upside of 87.24%. Given Talkspace’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Talkspace has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Volatility and Risk

52.4% of Talkspace shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by institutional investors. 42.0% of Talkspace shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.6% of shares of all “Health services” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Talkspace has a beta of 0.81, meaning that its share price is 19% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Talkspace’s competitors have a beta of 1.19, meaning that their average share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Talkspace $113.67 million -$62.74 million -1.37 Talkspace Competitors $1.36 billion -$98.47 million 31.44

Talkspace’s competitors have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Talkspace. Talkspace is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Talkspace and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Talkspace -69.57% -51.63% -43.57% Talkspace Competitors -325.87% -676.77% -37.31%

Summary

Talkspace competitors beat Talkspace on 6 of the 11 factors compared.

Talkspace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Talkspace, Inc. operates as a virtual behavior healthcare company. It delivers healthcare through encrypted web and mobile platform. The company offers treatment options for every need, including psychiatry or adolescent, individual, or couples therapy. The members can send text, video, and voice messages to their therapists and engage in live video sessions. Talkspace, Inc. is based in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Talkspace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talkspace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.