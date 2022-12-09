FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 195,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,051,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.
FingerMotion Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of -1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.
FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 133.12% and a negative net margin of 25.99%.
Institutional Trading of FingerMotion
FingerMotion Company Profile
FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on FingerMotion (FNGR)
- This Is Why Daktronics Fell 40% In One Day
- Is It Time To Throw In The Towel On Gamestop?
- Why You Should Avoid Carvana Even if it Avoids Bankruptcy
- Are Investors Hearing The End Of Spotify’s Downtrend?
- The Question of a Fed Pivot Isn’t If, It’s When, Here’s Why
Receive News & Ratings for FingerMotion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FingerMotion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.