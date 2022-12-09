FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR) Stock Price Down 9.7%

FingerMotion, Inc. (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 9.7% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $3.57 and last traded at $3.73. Approximately 195,439 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 1,051,036 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.13.

FingerMotion Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $159.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.69 and a beta of -1.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25.

FingerMotion (NASDAQ:FNGR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.98 million for the quarter. FingerMotion had a negative return on equity of 133.12% and a negative net margin of 25.99%.

Institutional Trading of FingerMotion

FingerMotion Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FNGR. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth $234,000. Andesa Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 1st quarter worth $176,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of FingerMotion in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FingerMotion by 769.9% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 56,494 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile data specialist company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. The company offers telecommunication providers' products and services, including data plans, subscription plans, mobile phones, and loyalty points redemption services; bulk short message service and multimedia messaging services; and RCS platform, a proprietary business messaging platform that enables businesses and brands to communicate and service their customers on the 5G infrastructure.

