Fire & Flower (TSE:FAF) Trading 25% Higher

Shares of Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSE:FAF – Get Rating) traded up 25% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$1.30 and last traded at C$1.30. 184,227 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 200% from the average session volume of 61,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.04.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Echelon Wealth Partners lowered Fire & Flower from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. ATB Capital dropped their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$4.50 to C$2.80 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Atb Cap Markets lowered Fire & Flower from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Pi Financial dropped their price objective on Fire & Flower from C$20.00 to C$5.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 14th.

The business has a 50 day moving average of C$1.61 and a 200 day moving average of C$2.21. The company has a market cap of C$57.08 million and a PE ratio of -3.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. operates as an independent cannabis retailer in Canada and the United States. It sells and distributes cannabis products and accessories to the adult-use market through private retailers, as well as under the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger, Happy Dayz, and Hotbox retail banners.

