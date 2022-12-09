First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP) Director Daniel L. Heavner Sells 27 Shares of Stock

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCP – Get Rating) Director Daniel L. Heavner sold 27 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $781.12, for a total transaction of $21,090.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $478,826.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
First Citizens BancShares Stock Down 0.9 %
Shares of First Citizens BancShares stock opened at $20.03 on Friday. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.40 and a 52-week high of $26.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $20.42 and a 200-day moving average of $21.69.
First Citizens BancShares Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.3359 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 29th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.71%.
About First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
