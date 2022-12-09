First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

First Financial Stock Performance

THFF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.

First Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On First Financial

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in First Financial by 795.3% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 573 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of First Financial by 49.2% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 691 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank bought a new stake in shares of First Financial in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of First Financial during the first quarter worth about $96,000. Institutional investors own 73.98% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.

About First Financial

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

Featured Stories

