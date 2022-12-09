First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Director William Curtis Brighton Purchases 1,000 Shares

First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF – Get Rating) Director William Curtis Brighton purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $46.87 per share, with a total value of $46,870.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $890,530. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.
THFF stock opened at $46.38 on Friday. First Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $41.50 and a 1-year high of $49.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $557.49 million, a PE ratio of 9.24 and a beta of 0.59. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.34.
The business also recently declared a None dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. First Financial’s payout ratio is currently 21.51%.
Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of First Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th.
First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.
