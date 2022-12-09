First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Western Standard LLC

Western Standard LLC reduced its position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 50.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 206,752 shares during the period. First Horizon comprises approximately 3.4% of Western Standard LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Western Standard LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $4,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of First Horizon in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. AGF Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the first quarter worth approximately $52,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 114.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,414 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of First Horizon during the second quarter worth approximately $71,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 115.5% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,526 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 1,890 shares during the period. 81.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get First Horizon alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider David T. Popwell sold 139,637 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.75, for a total value of $3,456,015.75. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 527,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,045,502.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Tammy Locascio sold 36,228 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.34, for a total transaction of $881,789.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 169,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,120,518.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

First Horizon Stock Performance

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of First Horizon in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.25.

NYSE FHN remained flat at $24.55 during trading on Friday. 26,533 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,363,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 16.59, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.11. First Horizon Co. has a 1 year low of $15.00 and a 1 year high of $24.92.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.45% and a return on equity of 12.37%. The business had revenue of $875.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $819.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that First Horizon Co. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

First Horizon Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is 40.54%.

First Horizon Profile

(Get Rating)

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Horizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Horizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.