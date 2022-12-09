First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR) Shares Bought by Waterfront Capital Partners LLC

Waterfront Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Get Rating) by 122.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,715,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 945,536 shares during the quarter. First Industrial Realty Trust comprises approximately 5.5% of Waterfront Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC owned about 1.30% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $81,454,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,151,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,167,000 after purchasing an additional 24,329 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 80.9% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 116,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,460,000 after buying an additional 51,979 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,145,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $341,325,000 after buying an additional 19,586 shares during the period. Hotaling Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 34,930 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,671,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.81% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FR traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $49.17. The stock had a trading volume of 8,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,423. The stock has a market cap of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.35. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.91 and a 12-month high of $66.74.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st will be issued a $0.295 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.86%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FR shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $71.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $60.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

First Industrial Realty Trust Profile

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading fully integrated owner, operator, and developer of industrial real estate with a track record of providing industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional customers. Across major markets in the United States, our local market experts manage, lease, buy, (re)develop, and sell bulk and regional distribution centers, light industrial, and other industrial facility types.

