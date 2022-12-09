First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $8.72

First Northern Community Bancorp (OTCMKTS:FNRN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $8.72 and traded as low as $8.30. First Northern Community Bancorp shares last traded at $8.30, with a volume of 1,600 shares trading hands.
First Northern Community Bancorp Trading Up 0.6 %
The company’s 50-day moving average is $8.01 and its 200 day moving average is $8.71. The firm has a market cap of $116.15 million, a PE ratio of 8.11 and a beta of 0.45.
First Northern Community Bancorp Company Profile
First Northern Community Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Northern Bank of Dixon that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals, and small to medium sized businesses. The company accepts demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction deposits, savings and money market accounts, and time deposits.
