First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of First Savings Financial Group (NASDAQ:FSFG – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of First Savings Financial Group to $27.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

FSFG opened at $22.32 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.35. First Savings Financial Group has a 1-year low of $22.18 and a 1-year high of $28.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $158.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 0.63.

In other news, CFO Anthony A. Schoen sold 16,629 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $379,972.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,711 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,141,296.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 14.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fourthstone LLC increased its holdings in First Savings Financial Group by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 190,580 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,677,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 103.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,272 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 41,765 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 42.8% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 18,908 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 8.0% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 56,543 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,300,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of First Savings Financial Group by 5,979.6% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $818,000 after acquiring an additional 5,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.38% of the company’s stock.

First Savings Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Savings Bank that provides various financial services to consumers and businesses in southern Indiana. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, SBA Lending, and Mortgage Banking. It accepts deposits, such as checking accounts, NOW and money market accounts, regular savings accounts, and time deposits.

