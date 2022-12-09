Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN) CAO Sells $26,732.16 in Stock

Five9, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVN – Get Rating) CAO Leena Mansharamani sold 408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $26,732.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $939,818.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

On Monday, December 5th, Leena Mansharamani sold 848 shares of Five9 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.47, for a total transaction of $55,518.56.

NASDAQ FIVN opened at $66.06 on Friday. Five9, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $144.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 4.90 and a current ratio of 4.90. The stock has a market cap of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.59 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $61.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.27.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,349 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Five9 by 190.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,269 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 6,074 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Five9 by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,702 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $721,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Five9 by 7.9% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 31,475 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its position in Five9 by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,078 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,774,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVN. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $160.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $125.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Five9 from $75.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.32.

Five9, Inc engages in the provision of cloud software for contact centers. It specializes in omnichannel routing, analytics, workforce organization and reporting. The company was founded in December 2001 and is headquartered in San Ramon, CA.

