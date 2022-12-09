flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF) Price Target Cut to €9.00

flatexDEGIRO (OTCMKTS:FNNTF – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €11.00 ($11.58) to €9.00 ($9.47) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a hold rating on the stock.

FNNTF has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on flatexDEGIRO from €25.00 ($26.32) to €18.50 ($19.47) and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of flatexDEGIRO from €9.30 ($9.79) to €10.10 ($10.63) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oddo Bhf cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and set a €9.00 ($9.47) target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of flatexDEGIRO from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, flatexDEGIRO currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $11.65.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FNNTF opened at $7.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.94 and its 200-day moving average is $10.80. flatexDEGIRO has a 52-week low of $7.03 and a 52-week high of $23.75.

flatexDEGIRO AG provides online brokerage and IT solutions in the areas of finance and financial technology services in Europe. It operates through Financial Services (FIN) and Technologies (TECH) segments. The FIN segment offers business-to-consumer online brokerage, business-to-business white-label banking, electronic securities settlement, custody account management, and other banking products and services.

