Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target Raised to $36.00 at Citigroup

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by analysts at Citigroup from $32.00 to $36.00 in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 19.84% from the stock’s current price.

FLS has been the topic of a number of other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Flowserve from $29.00 to $25.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Flowserve in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Flowserve from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Flowserve from $35.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Flowserve from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

NYSE:FLS opened at $30.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Flowserve has a twelve month low of $23.89 and a twelve month high of $37.59. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.84 and a 200-day moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.64.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.15). Flowserve had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company had revenue of $872.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $868.17 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 EPS. Flowserve’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Flowserve will post 0.91 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Flowserve by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,073 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 34,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $846,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Flowserve by 0.3% during the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 132,160 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Flowserve by 2.4% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 18,771 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 445 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.73% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

