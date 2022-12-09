Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Acquires 4,038 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 169.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,421 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,038 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $7,049,663,000 after buying an additional 1,037,418 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,551,295,000 after buying an additional 646,950 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,750,624,000 after buying an additional 7,894,757 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,585,436,000 after buying an additional 7,380,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,812,421,000 after buying an additional 1,315,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.72.

Micron Technology Trading Up 2.6 %

NASDAQ MU opened at $55.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.35. The stock has a market cap of $60.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.14 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.45 and a 12-month high of $98.45. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 28.24% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 11th were issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 7th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.95%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

