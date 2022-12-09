Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Decreases Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. cut its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 604 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 83.4% in the second quarter. Magnus Financial Group LLC now owns 5,907 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 2,687 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the second quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,638 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.6% in the second quarter. Liberty Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,365,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of VGK stock opened at $56.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.88. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 1 year low of $44.99 and a 1 year high of $69.38.

Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF Profile

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

