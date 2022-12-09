Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $294,000 Stock Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. increased its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) by 45.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AMD. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at $836,000. Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 233.0% in the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 21,753 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 15,221 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $420,000. Sepio Capital LP lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 15.7% in the first quarter. Sepio Capital LP now owns 2,796 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $306,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Advanced Micro Devices in the first quarter valued at about $570,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. Cowen cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $140.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. TheStreet lowered Advanced Micro Devices from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Raymond James cut their target price on Advanced Micro Devices from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $99.88.

Advanced Micro Devices Stock Performance

Shares of AMD opened at $70.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $66.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $79.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52 week low of $54.57 and a 52 week high of $156.73.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 9.96%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,425 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $598,916.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 130,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,470,108.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), data center and professional GPUs, and development services; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products, development services, and technology for game consoles.

See Also

