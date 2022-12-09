Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Has $602,000 Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. decreased its stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,381 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 8.6% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 427,503 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $40,356,000 after buying an additional 33,857 shares in the last quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 4.8% during the second quarter. Arlington Financial Advisors LLC now owns 25,162 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,375,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Walt Disney by 21.4% during the second quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,716 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 27.8% during the first quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 237,846 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,623,000 after acquiring an additional 51,721 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2.1% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 760,404 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $71,782,000 after acquiring an additional 15,469 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.37% of the company’s stock.

Walt Disney Price Performance

Shares of DIS opened at $92.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $86.28 and a 52-week high of $160.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.77 billion, a PE ratio of 53.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Tigress Financial cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $229.00 to $177.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $124.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.07.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

Featured Articles

