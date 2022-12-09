Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. reduced its position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 75 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up approximately 0.7% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $808,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 452 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Elgethun Capital Management lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Elgethun Capital Management now owns 6,577 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $3,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Harvey Investment Co. LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp lifted its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 3,138 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,612,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 87.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Price Performance

Shares of UNH opened at $547.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $511.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $528.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $519.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $445.73 and a 12 month high of $558.10.

UnitedHealth Group Announces Dividend

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 26.59% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th will be given a dividend of $1.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.32%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently commented on UNH shares. SVB Leerink reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $625.00 to $618.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lowered UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $596.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About UnitedHealth Group

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

See Also

