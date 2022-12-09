Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. Purchases 9,933 Shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV)

Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) by 951.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,977 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,933 shares during the period. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.1% of Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF were worth $1,209,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SHV. Hudock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 67.1% in the second quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 29.8% in the second quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 332.9% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 128.6% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after buying an additional 548 shares during the period.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $109.97 on Friday. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $109.75 and a twelve month high of $110.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $109.93 and a 200-day moving average of $110.01.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.242 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 1st. This represents a $2.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

