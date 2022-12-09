Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS) PT Lowered to $55.00

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on FBHS. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $65.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on Fortune Brands Home & Security in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fortune Brands Home & Security currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.62.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

Shares of FBHS stock opened at $60.77 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.38 and a 200 day moving average of $62.75. Fortune Brands Home & Security has a 1 year low of $52.95 and a 1 year high of $108.41.

Insider Activity

Fortune Brands Home & Security ( NYSE:FBHS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security will post 6.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 2,000 shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $120,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Fortune Brands Home & Security

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 40.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,440 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 2.6% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 73,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 3.5% during the second quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 15,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $908,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 41.4% during the first quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 14,449 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 4,227 shares during the period. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 12.8% during the second quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 685,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 77,836 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.46% of the company’s stock.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

Featured Stories

