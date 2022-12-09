FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Shares Gap Down to $10.94

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $10.94, but opened at $10.64. FREYR Battery shares last traded at $10.85, with a volume of 46,167 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently weighed in on FREY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of FREYR Battery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $26.00 price objective on shares of FREYR Battery and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. Cowen began coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Monday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of FREYR Battery from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

FREYR Battery Trading Down 2.3 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.42 and its 200 day moving average is $11.21. The company has a quick ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 9.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Institutional Trading of FREYR Battery

FREYR Battery ( NYSE:FREY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.09. Equities analysts expect that FREYR Battery will post -1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of FREY. Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 653.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares during the period. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 158.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,411 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in FREYR Battery by 44.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning bought a new stake in FREYR Battery in the 2nd quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 56.29% of the company’s stock.

FREYR Battery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.