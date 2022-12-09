Frontier Price Up 0.5% This Week (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. Frontier has a market capitalization of $18.28 million and approximately $1.94 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Frontier token can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001186 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Frontier has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001988 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000347 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $945.65 or 0.05528770 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.33 or 0.00504056 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000256 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5,160.35 or 0.30128937 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz. The official message board for Frontier is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a chain-agnostic DeFi aggregation layer. To date, it has added support for DeFi on Ethereum, Binance Chain, BandChain, Kava, and Harmony. Via StaFi Protocol, it will enter into the Polkadot ecosystem, and it will now put efforts towards Serum.”

