FTX Token Price Hits $1.65 on Top Exchanges (FTT)

FTX Token (FTT) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. One FTX Token token can now be purchased for approximately $1.65 or 0.00009591 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, FTX Token has traded 25.7% higher against the dollar. FTX Token has a market cap of $541.05 million and approximately $73.10 million worth of FTX Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get FTX Token alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001975 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000281 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000348 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.62 or 0.05558141 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $86.81 or 0.00506484 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5,188.72 or 0.30274035 BTC.

FTX Token Profile

FTX Token’s genesis date was July 29th, 2019. FTX Token’s total supply is 328,895,112 tokens. FTX Token’s official Twitter account is @ftx_official and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for FTX Token is ftx.com. FTX Token’s official message board is medium.com/@ftx.

FTX Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “FTX is a cryptocurrency derivatives exchange built by traders, for traders. It strives to build a platform powerful enough for professional trading firms and intuitive enough for first-time users.FTX Token (FTT) is the backbone of the FTX ecosystem. It has been carefully designed with incentive schemes to increase network effects and demand for FTT, and to decrease its circulating supply.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FTX Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FTX Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FTX Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for FTX Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for FTX Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.