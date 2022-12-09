Function X (FX) Price Reaches $0.18 on Major Exchanges

Function X (FX) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Function X has a market capitalization of $71.69 million and approximately $512,268.08 worth of Function X was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Function X has traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Function X token can currently be purchased for about $0.18 or 0.00001022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.05544008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00507572 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.72 or 0.30339069 BTC.
Function X Token Profile
Function X’s launch date was November 17th, 2017. Function X’s total supply is 408,520,357 tokens. The official message board for Function X is medium.com/functionx. The Reddit community for Function X is https://reddit.com/r/functionx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Function X’s official Twitter account is @functionx_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Function X is functionx.io.
Buying and Selling Function X
