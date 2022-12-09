Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.22 and last traded at $70.22. 9,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,100,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.
Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.
Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.
