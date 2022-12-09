Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Trading 3.4% Higher

Futu Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Rating) shares traded up 3.4% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $70.22 and last traded at $70.22. 9,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 3,100,651 shares. The stock had previously closed at $67.94.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on Futu from $58.00 to $64.10 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Futu from $60.60 to $51.50 in a research note on Sunday, August 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Futu from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. DBS Vickers assumed coverage on Futu in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, CLSA upgraded Futu from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.72.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $44.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.15 billion, a PE ratio of 31.45, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.55.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,765,000 after acquiring an additional 116,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 150.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,253,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,810,000 after acquiring an additional 752,280 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,124,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,941,000 after acquiring an additional 16,449 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Futu by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,076,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,062,000 after acquiring an additional 50,867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Matrix China Management III L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Futu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,486,000. 19.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Futu Holdings Limited operates an online brokerage and wealth management platform in Hong Kong and internationally. The company provides trading, clearing, and settlement services; margin financing and securities lending services; and stock yield enhancement program. It also offers online wealth management services under the brand of Futu Money Plus through its Futubull and moomoo platforms, which give access to mutual funds, private funds, and bonds; market data and information services; and NiuNiu Community, which serves as an open forum for users and clients to share insights, ask questions, and exchange ideas.

