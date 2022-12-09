Gas Price Hits $2.28 on Top Exchanges (GAS)

Gas (GAS) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 9th. Gas has a total market capitalization of $134.45 million and $12.38 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gas token can now be purchased for $2.28 or 0.00013248 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Gas has traded 3% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001998 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0483 or 0.00000281 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000349 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.
- 2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $952.18 or 0.05544008 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $87.18 or 0.00507572 BTC.
- Lunar (LNR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0435 or 0.00000253 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- QANplatform (QANX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,210.72 or 0.30339069 BTC.
About Gas
Gas was first traded on July 15th, 2016. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,083,340 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Gas’ official website is neo.org. The Reddit community for Gas is https://reddit.com/r/NEO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.
Buying and Selling Gas
It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gas should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.
