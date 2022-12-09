Gateway Protocol (GWP) Trading Down 1% Over Last 7 Days

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 9th. During the last week, Gateway Protocol has traded 1% lower against the dollar. Gateway Protocol has a market capitalization of $70.98 million and approximately $529,634.14 worth of Gateway Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Gateway Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.62 or 0.00015297 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Gateway Protocol

Gateway Protocol was first traded on February 23rd, 2022. Gateway Protocol’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 27,063,134 tokens. Gateway Protocol’s official website is www.gwprotocol.com. Gateway Protocol’s official Twitter account is @gwprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gateway Protocol is medium.com/@gw.protocol.

Gateway Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Gateway Protocol (GWP) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Gateway Protocol has a current supply of 3,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Gateway Protocol is 2.60140143 USD and is down -0.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $595,871.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gwprotocol.com/.”

