GBS (NYSE:GBS) Stock Price Up 2.9%

Shares of GBS Inc. (NYSE:GBS – Get Rating) rose 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $0.33 and last traded at $0.32. Approximately 11,048 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 955,325 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

GBS Trading Up 2.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.76 million, a PE ratio of -0.57 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56.

Get GBS alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GBS

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of GBS in the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in GBS by 65.8% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 111,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 44,400 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in GBS in the 1st quarter worth $70,000. 2.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBS Company Profile

GBS Inc operates as a biosensor diagnostic technology company in the Asia-Pacific and North America. It offers Saliva Glucose Biosensor, an organic thin-film transistor for diabetes management that measures glucose in saliva. The company also focuses on developing SARS-CoV-2 Biosensor, a biosensor test can be used as a complement to the (RNA) virus detection test; and a biosensor platform comprising of biochemistry, immunology, tumor markers, hormones, and nucleic acid diagnostic modalities.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GBS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GBS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.