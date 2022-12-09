General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) to Issue $1.26 Quarterly Dividend

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of 1.26 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, February 10th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%.

General Dynamics has raised its dividend payment by an average of 8.6% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 25 consecutive years. General Dynamics has a payout ratio of 36.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect General Dynamics to earn $14.01 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $5.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 36.0%.

NYSE:GD opened at $247.68 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.00 billion, a PE ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $230.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. General Dynamics has a 52 week low of $197.03 and a 52 week high of $256.86.

General Dynamics ( NYSE:GD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 18.96% and a net margin of 8.62%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GD shares. Cowen lifted their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of General Dynamics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, November 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.27.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GD. Markel Corp boosted its holdings in General Dynamics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 390,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $94,181,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in General Dynamics by 294.2% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 540 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 403 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 791.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,275 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 1,132 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 51.6% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 34,153 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 11,630 shares in the last quarter. 86.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

