Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) by 17.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 4,257 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genesis Energy were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in Genesis Energy by 8,647.8% in the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 82,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 81,116 shares in the last quarter. RR Advisors LLC boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. RR Advisors LLC now owns 4,888,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $39,204,000 after buying an additional 121,000 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Genesis Energy by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,446,367 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $11,600,000 after buying an additional 14,648 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 0.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,606,656 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $44,966,000 after purchasing an additional 40,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tortoise Index Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 7.5% during the second quarter. Tortoise Index Solutions LLC now owns 101,789 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 7,131 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling at Genesis Energy

In other news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $10.02 per share, for a total transaction of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 120,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,202,400. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Genesis Energy Price Performance

GEL traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $9.61. 3,409 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 590,612. Genesis Energy, L.P. has a twelve month low of $7.61 and a twelve month high of $13.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 3.89% and a negative net margin of 1.31%. The business had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter.

Genesis Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.24%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -67.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on GEL shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Genesis Energy Profile

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

