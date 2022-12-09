Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL) Trading Down 3.8%

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 3.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $9.45 and last traded at $9.46. Approximately 13,317 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 590,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.83.

GEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Genesis Energy from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genesis Energy in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of -10.80 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.46 and its 200-day moving average is $10.39.

Genesis Energy ( NYSE:GEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $721.25 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative net margin of 1.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.89%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.23%. Genesis Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -67.42%.

In other Genesis Energy news, insider Edward T. Flynn purchased 20,000 shares of Genesis Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.02 per share, with a total value of $200,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,202,400. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GEL. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 14.0% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,734,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $55,438,000 after purchasing an additional 581,982 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $79,000. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its position in shares of Genesis Energy by 11.1% during the first quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 22,316 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Genesis Energy during the first quarter worth $162,000.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

