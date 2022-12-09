GensoKishi Metaverse Market Capitalization Reaches $377.61 Million (MV)

GensoKishi Metaverse (MV) traded 1.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on December 9th. GensoKishi Metaverse has a total market cap of $377.61 million and approximately $316,877.15 worth of GensoKishi Metaverse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, GensoKishi Metaverse has traded 12.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One GensoKishi Metaverse token can currently be bought for $0.22 or 0.00001287 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get GensoKishi Metaverse alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00002037 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0482 or 0.00000282 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0599 or 0.00000350 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000006 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $980.99 or 0.05731538 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.05 or 0.00508583 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000254 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $5,203.07 or 0.30399499 BTC.

About GensoKishi Metaverse

GensoKishi Metaverse launched on January 27th, 2022. GensoKishi Metaverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,709,312,901 tokens. GensoKishi Metaverse’s official Twitter account is @genso_meta and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for GensoKishi Metaverse is genso.game.

GensoKishi Metaverse Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GENSOKISHI Online -META WORLD- is a GameFi of Elemental Knights Online. Anyone can start the game for free, resell the items acquired in the game on the NFT Marketplace, buy the rights and sell costumes made by themselves, and communicate with people from all over the world.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GensoKishi Metaverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GensoKishi Metaverse should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GensoKishi Metaverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GensoKishi Metaverse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GensoKishi Metaverse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.