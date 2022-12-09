Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI) PT Set at €65.50 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Gerresheimer (ETR:GXI – Get Rating) has been given a €65.50 ($68.95) price objective by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €97.00 ($102.11) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($96.84) price objective on Gerresheimer in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €71.00 ($74.74) target price on Gerresheimer in a report on Friday, October 14th.

Get Gerresheimer alerts:

Gerresheimer Stock Performance

ETR:GXI opened at €61.35 ($64.58) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.34, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.40. Gerresheimer has a 1 year low of €46.66 ($49.12) and a 1 year high of €87.25 ($91.84). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €61.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €60.52. The company has a market cap of $1.93 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.32.

About Gerresheimer

Gerresheimer AG, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells packaging products, and drug delivery-devices and solutions worldwide. It operates through Plastics & Devices, Primary Packaging Glass, and Advanced Technologies divisions. The Plastics & Devices division offers drug delivery systems, including inhalers, insulin pen systems, prefillable syringes, and diagnostic systems for the pharma, biotech, diagnostics, and medical technology industries; containers and closures, PET bottles, eye droppers, nasal sprays, nebulizers, applicators, and accessories for solid, liquid, and ophthalmic applications; and bottles and containers for nutritional supplements.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Gerresheimer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gerresheimer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.