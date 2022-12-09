Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY) Shares Sold by Arrow Investment Advisors LLC

Arrow Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 511 shares during the period. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Getty Realty were worth $213,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GTY. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Getty Realty by 43.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 71,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,050,000 after buying an additional 21,813 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 41,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,185,000 after purchasing an additional 2,118 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Getty Realty by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 91,109 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.19% of the company’s stock.

Getty Realty stock opened at $33.28 on Friday. Getty Realty Corp. has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $33.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $30.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.88.

Getty Realty ( NYSE:GTY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.23). Getty Realty had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 49.91%. The company had revenue of $41.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.39 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Getty Realty Corp. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This is a boost from Getty Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.17%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.62%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on GTY. BTIG Research cut their price target on Getty Realty from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Bank of America upgraded Getty Realty from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 24th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Getty Realty from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Redburn Partners started coverage on Getty Realty in a report on Thursday, August 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Getty Realty from $35.50 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Getty Realty presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $31.80.

