GICTrade (GICT) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $60,668.48

GICTrade (GICT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 9th. Over the last week, GICTrade has traded 3.3% higher against the dollar. GICTrade has a total market cap of $92.79 million and approximately $60,668.48 worth of GICTrade was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GICTrade token can now be bought for approximately $0.93 or 0.00005449 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

GICTrade Token Profile

GICTrade launched on March 31st, 2019. GICTrade’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,272,330 tokens. GICTrade’s official Twitter account is @gictradeio and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for GICTrade is medium.com/@gictradeio. GICTrade’s official website is www.gicindonesia.com.

GICTrade Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GICTrade (GICT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019. GICTrade has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of GICTrade is 0.93742949 USD and is up 0.51 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $55,699.54 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.gicindonesia.com/.”

