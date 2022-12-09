GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA) Shares Purchased by Css LLC Il

Css LLC Il increased its position in shares of GigCapital5, Inc. (NYSE:GIA – Get Rating) by 10.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 216,772 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,067 shares during the quarter. Css LLC Il owned 0.73% of GigCapital5 worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GIA. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 371.9% during the first quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 236,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,355,000 after purchasing an additional 186,302 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 50.2% during the first quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 505,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,038,000 after purchasing an additional 169,009 shares during the period. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of GigCapital5 by 189.2% during the first quarter. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. now owns 98,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $984,000 after purchasing an additional 64,617 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of GigCapital5 during the first quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.53% of the company’s stock.

GigCapital5 stock opened at $10.17 on Friday. GigCapital5, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.81 and a 52 week high of $10.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.08.

GigCapital5, Inc is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Palo Alto, California.

