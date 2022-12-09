Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.
Gladstone Land Stock Performance
NASDAQ LAND opened at $19.12 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.
Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement
Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
Gladstone Land Company Profile
Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.
