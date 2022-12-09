Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) Price Target Cut to $25.00 by Analysts at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $32.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a sell rating on the stock.

Get Gladstone Land alerts:

Gladstone Land Stock Performance

NASDAQ LAND opened at $19.12 on Monday. Gladstone Land has a 1 year low of $17.28 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $663.54 million, a PE ratio of -57.94, a P/E/G ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.28.

Gladstone Land Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Gladstone Land

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th will be given a dividend of $0.0458 per share. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 19th. Gladstone Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -166.66%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LAND. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 23,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,098 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after purchasing an additional 22,954 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $242,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group bought a new position in shares of Gladstone Land during the 1st quarter valued at $705,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gladstone Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gladstone Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.