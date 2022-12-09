Global Medical REIT Inc. (GMRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.21 on January 9th

Global Medical REIT Inc. (NYSE:GMRE – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, December 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.21 per share on Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.36%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 21st.

Global Medical REIT has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 2 years. Global Medical REIT has a dividend payout ratio of 600.0% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Global Medical REIT to earn $0.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.84 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 89.4%.

Global Medical REIT Trading Up 1.4 %

NYSE GMRE opened at $10.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market cap of $658.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.20, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.49. Global Medical REIT has a one year low of $7.01 and a one year high of $18.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of Global Medical REIT

GMRE has been the subject of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Compass Point lowered their target price on Global Medical REIT to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. StockNews.com upgraded Global Medical REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of Global Medical REIT from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Global Medical REIT by 6.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 728,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,886,000 after purchasing an additional 43,687 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,224,000 after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Global Medical REIT by 58.8% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 29,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 10,812 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Global Medical REIT by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 52,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,000 after buying an additional 3,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Global Medical REIT by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 755,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,329,000 after acquiring an additional 5,087 shares in the last quarter. 68.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Global Medical REIT Company Profile

Global Medical REIT Inc is net-lease medical office REIT that acquires purpose-built specialized healthcare facilities and leases those facilities to strong healthcare systems and physician groups with leading market share.

Further Reading

