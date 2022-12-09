Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU) Trading Down 0.3%

Global X Cloud Computing ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOU – Get Rating)’s share price traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $15.84 and last traded at $15.97. 366,881 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average session volume of 653,728 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.02.

Global X Cloud Computing ETF Stock Up 1.8 %

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.06 and a 200-day moving average of $16.88.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X Cloud Computing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.