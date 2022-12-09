GlobalData (LON:DATA) Share Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $1,150.29

Shares of GlobalData Plc (LON:DATA – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,150.29 ($14.03) and traded as low as GBX 1,150 ($14.02). GlobalData shares last traded at GBX 1,185 ($14.45), with a volume of 1,953 shares traded.

GlobalData Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 315.55. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,152.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,112.68. The company has a market capitalization of £1.38 billion and a P/E ratio of 5,750.00.

Get GlobalData alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Danson acquired 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,040 ($12.68) per share, for a total transaction of £7,800,000 ($9,511,035.24).

GlobalData Company Profile

GlobalData Plc provides business information in the form of proprietary data, analytics, and insights in Europe, North America, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers performance advertising services. It serves aerospace, defense, and security; apparel; automotive; banking and payments; construction; consumer; foodservices; healthcare; insurance; medical devices; mining; oil and gas; packaging; pharmaceutical; power; retail; technology; travel and tourism; and sport industries, as well as public sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for GlobalData Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GlobalData and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.