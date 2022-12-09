Glovista Investments LLC Buys Shares of 221,827 Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV)

Glovista Investments LLC bought a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 221,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,668,000. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF makes up approximately 2.8% of Glovista Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Glovista Investments LLC owned about 11.49% of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 161.1% in the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 343,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,303,000 after buying an additional 211,950 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF in the second quarter worth $464,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF by 818.8% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 34,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,176,000 after buying an additional 30,878 shares during the period.

Get Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF alerts:

Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA QDIV traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.23. The company had a trading volume of 669 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,115. Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $27.93 and a fifty-two week high of $36.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.02.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QDIV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:QDIV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global X S&P 500 Quality Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.