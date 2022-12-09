GMO internet group (OTCMKTS:GMOYF) Shares Down 1.5%

GMO internet group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GMOYF – Get Rating) traded down 1.5% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $18.22 and last traded at $18.22. 798 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 1,300 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.50.

GMO internet group Stock Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.00 and its 200 day moving average is $18.54.

GMO internet group Company Profile

GMO internet group, Inc provides various Internet services worldwide. It operates through Internet Infrastructure, Online Advertising and Media, Internet Finance, and Cryptocurrency segments. It offers Internet infrastructure services in the areas of domain, hosting, cloud, security, payments, e-commerce support, connection, Website creation support, marketing support, community, contents, app, and IoT.

