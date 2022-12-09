Gnosis (GNO) Market Capitalization Achieves $236.85 Million

Gnosis (GNO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 9th. During the last seven days, Gnosis has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One Gnosis token can now be purchased for approximately $91.46 or 0.00530271 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gnosis has a total market capitalization of $236.85 million and $8.21 million worth of Gnosis was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Gnosis Token Profile

Gnosis’ genesis date was April 25th, 2017. Gnosis’ total supply is 3,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,589,588 tokens. The official website for Gnosis is gnosis.io. The Reddit community for Gnosis is https://reddit.com/r/gnosispm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Gnosis’ official Twitter account is @gnosisdao and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Gnosis is forum.gnosis.io.

Buying and Selling Gnosis

According to CryptoCompare, “Gnosis is a decentralized prediction market built on the Ethereum protocol. Gnosis provides an open platform for anyone to predict the outcome of any event and plans to drastically simplify the creation of customized prediction market applications. GNO is an Ethereum-based token that is used to incentivize long-term participation in the Gnosis platform.”

