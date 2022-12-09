Golden Valley Bancshares (OTCMKTS:GVYB) Trading Up 0.9%

Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GVYB – Get Rating) were up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $17.23 and last traded at $17.15. Approximately 1,100 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 2,138 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.00.
Golden Valley Bancshares Stock Performance
The business’s fifty day moving average price is $16.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.03.
About Golden Valley Bancshares
Golden Valley Bancshares, Inc provides various commercial banking products and services for individuals and businesses in northern California. The company accepts various deposit products, including personal and business checking and money market, and savings accounts, as well as CDs and individual retirement accounts.
